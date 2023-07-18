APAC Webinar – Demo of Project SPARK: The AI Tool for Eventprofs, by Eventprofs

Get Stuff Done with PCMA’s AI Tool, Project SPARK
Project SPARK – the AI Tool for Eventprofs, by Eventprofs, is a once in a generation opportunity for the business events industry to understand and define how a disruptive technology will shape our chosen profession — the business events industry.
Webinar Key Takeaways
Watch the demo webinar on Project SPARK to discover what SPARK is all about, and how you can make the most of it to jumpstart your:
- routine event design and planning tasks;
- content generation;
- marketing communications.
Top Features of SPARK
SPARK is designed to complement your skills and expertise, not replace them. Regain your precious time from repetitive tasks and maximise your productivity today.
Speaker: Veemal Gungadin
Founder & CEO, Gevme
Veemal Gungadin is the Founder & CEO of Gevme, a fast-growing omnichannel event platform. Veemal Gungadin graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2003 with a Bachelor in Computing.
Veemal sits on the Board of Directors & Trustees at PCMA, the world’s largest, most respected and most recognized network of business events strategists.
Veemal is also the VP of Digital & Innovation at SACEOS, where he helps drive national level MICE initiatives in Singapore
Information
- Duration: 00:43:02
- Date: 07/18/2023
- Speaker:
