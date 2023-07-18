APAC Webinar – Demo of Project SPARK: The AI Tool for Eventprofs, by Eventprofs

Veemal Gungadin is the Founder & CEO of Gevme, a fast-growing omnichannel event platform. Veemal Gungadin graduated from the National University of Singapore in 2003 with a Bachelor in Computing.

Veemal sits on the Board of Directors & Trustees at PCMA, the world’s largest, most respected and most recognized network of business events strategists.

Veemal is also the VP of Digital & Innovation at SACEOS, where he helps drive national level MICE initiatives in Singapore

