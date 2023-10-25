Webinar: Event technology showcase – How Interprefy is leading the way in localization for live events

Join us for an insightful discussion on how Interprefy is transforming the world of localization at global events and conferences. Our industry experts will share the latest trends around the use of AI speech-to-speech translation and how Interprefy is leading the way in providing reliable and high-quality language solutions to businesses worldwide. Learn how Interprefy’s cutting-edge technology is helping event planners break down language barriers and create truly inclusive experiences for all attendees, regardless of language or location. You’ll walk away with a better understanding of the benefits this technology offers, and how Interprefy can help you take your events to the next level. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to transform the way you think about interpreting!

Learning Objectives:

Gain insights into how cutting-edge AI speech-speech technology is transforming the world of interpreting and enhancing global communication.

Understand how utilizing technology can standardize reoccurring events regardless of location

Develop a better understanding of the benefits of Interprefy for events and conferences in terms of consistent quality, flexibility, sustainability, diversity and inclusion.

Understand the potential cost savings and efficiency gains by using Interprefy compared to traditional interpreting methods.

Walk away with a comprehensive understanding of how Interprefy can help you achieve your event goals and deliver a truly inclusive experience for all attendees.

Experience live Interprefy’s AI speech translation and AI subtitles.

This meeting will feature Interprefy’s AI speech translation and captions in English, Spanish, and Canadian French.