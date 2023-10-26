Six Great Reasons to Hold Your Next Meeting in Toronto

1. Creativity and Innovation
Toronto is one of the world’s most multicultural cities, which makes it the ideal place to innovate and create. The city boasts the second-largest tech industry in North America and the fastest-growing tech market, is home to an influential international film festival and has a thriving arts and culinary scene.
2. Vibrant Business Hub
You’ll find an engaged business community in Toronto, where key sectors include technology, life sciences, finance, advanced manufacturing, and food and beverage.
3. Easy Access
Did you know that more than 135 million people live within a 90-minute flight from Toronto? The city features two international airports serving 200 destinations in 55 nations around the globe. Once you arrive, you’ll find public transportation options along with ride-share companies and bike shares that make it easy to get around.
4. Unique Venues
Host your events at iconic venues: Atop the 1,815-foot CN Tower with its vast views, among the sea creatures at Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, or at one of the largest art museums in North America, the Art Gallery of Ontario.
5. Ample Accommodations
Toronto offers an abundance of hotels, including luxury downtown properties and accommodations closer to the airports. Whether your meeting is based at a hotel or across multiple venues, there are accommodations that suit every conference group.
6. Team Toronto
Meet the dynamic group of passionate and knowledgeable ambassadors ready to help you plan your meetings and events in Toronto. Leverage Destination Toronto’s 6ix Stack Attendance Marketing program to boost attendance and grow excitement for your event.