Adventure Awaits in Aurora—Gateway to the Rockies

Easy access, seamless meetings, and impressive exhibits all make for successful events. And as home to Colorado’s largest convention center, the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center, located only minutes from Denver International Airport, Aurora certainly offers those details. But sometimes it’s what happens in between that makes your attendees want to come back again.

Aurora, known as the Gateway to the Rockies, is the state’s third-largest city, and its outsized offerings—from a unique cultural and dining scene to unparalleled outdoor adventures with a Rocky Mountain backdrop—are sure to delight.

International flavor

It should come as no surprise that the most diverse city in Colorado has a uniquely impressive food landscape—with more than 300 locally owned and operated restaurants, from casual brew pubs to fine dining, with tastes represented from Mexico, Asia, Europe, South America, Africa, and more.

Thriving arts district

Whether your attendees want to catch a show at the historic Aurora Fox Arts Center or The People’s Building;meander through a museum or learn about the community’s history through murals and other public art along Colfax Avenue; or unwind at day’s end with a drink and live music—the Cultural Arts District in the center of town is the place to be.

The great outdoors

For team bonding or individual excursions, the hiking, biking, climbing, fishing, and more in Aurora’s fresh mountain air cannot be beat. The city boasts 113 parks and 98 miles of trails, so there’s plenty of Colorado adventure right outside your door. And for those looking to venture further afield, Aurora makes the perfect base camp for unforgettable day trips.