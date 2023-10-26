Reasons Why Cleveland is the Place to be in 2024

You may already know that Cleveland is hard to beat when it comes to choosing a centrally located, Midwest meeting destination. Affectionately called The Land, it’s a city that packs all the attractions of a first-tier city while offering the friendliness and accessibility of a more intimate destination.

But with a calendar of world-class events in 2024, The Land is poised to exceed expectations once again. Here is some of what’s on tap:

Convention Center expansion

A $49-million expansion of the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland is set to be complete by summer 2024, bringing more flexible, accessible meeting and exhibit space, enhanced amenities, and easy access to hotels and downtown Cleveland’s lively nightlife and restaurant scene.

Major sporting events

Cleveland is already known as a passionate sports town, and it’s easy for your event attendees to catch a game in their downtime—with MLB (the Guardians), NFL (Browns) and NBA (Cavaliers) teams all in residence here. But 2024 will also bring some additional sports excitement: Cleveland has been selected to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in March at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse; and in July, the city will play host to the 2024 Pan American Masters Games — where thousands of athletes will compete in 26 medal-contending sports.

The place to see and be seen

Other high-profile events in the works include the return (after stints in LA and NYC) of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony; and the ASAE’s Annual Meeting & Exposition in August. And for those most starry-eyed attendees? Cleveland is in the path of totality for April’s solar eclipse, and will partner with NASA’s Glenn Research Center and the Great Lakes Science Center for the three-day, Total Eclipse Fest 2024.