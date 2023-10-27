How to Make the Most out of 11 Off-Site Event Spaces in Austin

It’s no secret that Austin has some of the best food, beer, and live music in the country. For event organizers, the most authentic way to infuse those signature tastes and sounds into their programs is by tapping one (or more) of the city’s unique off-site venues, which range from iconic live music halls to modern museums to historic theaters.

But collaborating with multiple off-site venues can come with its own set of challenges. Kaitlyn Dineen, president and owner of Austin-based Fifth Street DMC, has some advice, starting with pinning down the right visualization strategy from the start. “We help clients see the potential of raw spaces, discover what hasn’t been done before… and feel confident in moving forward with a local pro on their team,” she said.

Next, Dineen emphasizes spelling out specific needs and defining a timeline. “More time is almost always better than less,” Dineen said. “But post-COVID, we can make miracles happen on a dime. What I view as more important than time is being direct on needs and expectations from the start. The more you can share on goals, budget, and must-haves, the quicker the team can meet your needs.”

To stay true to Austin’s quirky essence, it also pays to keep an open mind. Dineen said her clients often choose more non-traditional spaces — like parking lots, parks, film sets, and breweries — in lieu of a typical ballroom. Below, we’ve highlighted 11 only-in-Austin venues perfect for off-site functions of all shapes and sizes.

Best Downtown Austin Views

Palmer Event Center — From symphonies to retro gamer festivals, this venue captures them all with its skyline views, canopied outdoor space, and in-house IT.

— From symphonies to retro gamer festivals, this venue captures them all with its skyline views, canopied outdoor space, and in-house IT. Brazos Hall — A turn-of-the-century, two-story warehouse that comes with a 3,500-square-foot rooftop deck and sprawling downtown views.

Great for Music and Performing Arts





ACL Live at the Moody Theater — The home of the acclaimed “Austin City Limits” series can also accommodate more intimate events in the adjacent 350-person venue, 3TEN.

— The home of the acclaimed “Austin City Limits” series can also accommodate more intimate events in the adjacent 350-person venue, 3TEN. Moody Center — For larger gatherings, this 530,000-square-foot arena can seat up to 15,000 and offers 44 suites, three premium clubs, one super VIP club, and 57 loge boxes (suite-level private couches).

— For larger gatherings, this 530,000-square-foot arena can seat up to 15,000 and offers 44 suites, three premium clubs, one super VIP club, and 57 loge boxes (suite-level private couches). Topfer Theatre at ZACH — Events with up to 420 guests are welcome in this theater that comes equipped with a grand lobby and bar, skyline lounge, and breakout spaces with terraces.

Historic Highlights

Paramount Theatre — Built in 1915, this live performance space and movie theater features fully equipped bars, stunning lobby and mezzanine spaces, and a lounge for groups of up to 350.

— Built in 1915, this live performance space and movie theater features fully equipped bars, stunning lobby and mezzanine spaces, and a lounge for groups of up to 350. Long Center for the Performing Arts — An array of spaces along with views of Lady Bird Lake come standard — but this venue is anything but. The outdoor concert lawn features the world’s first 3D-printed performance pavilion.

— An array of spaces along with views of Lady Bird Lake come standard — but this venue is anything but. The outdoor concert lawn features the world’s first 3D-printed performance pavilion. The Riley — A versatile, multi-floor venue in downtown that manages to merge modern design and historic heritage.

Versatile Venues