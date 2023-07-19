People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Shelby Luzzi

Destination DC (DDC) has announced Shelby Luzzi has been promoted to senior manager, sustainability, a new role for the organization. In this role, Luzzi will develop and implement DDC’s sustainability strategy to meet the growing need to focus on sustainable travel practices across meetings, conventions, and leisure travel. Luzzi previously worked as coordinator for DDC’s convention sales and services department and has led DDC’s internal sustainability task force since 2022.

Kariuki Epps

Visit Cincy has announced the return of Kariuki Epps to its sales team. Epps worked with Visit Cincy as the national manager of diversity sales from 2014 to 2019 and will now serve as senior sales manager. In his new role, Epps will bring new conventions to Cincinnati by using his experience in the religious, fraternal, and ethnic meetings segments.

Kelly Wildfong

The Arlington Convention & Visitors Bureau has announced the hiring of Kelly Wildfong as director of national accounts. Wildfong has more than 12 years of experience and most recently served as national sales manager for Caesars Entertainment’s 50-property portfolio. In her new role, she will support the sales efforts and operations of the Arlington CVB sales team.