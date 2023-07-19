A Fresh Crop of Exhibit Managers

The 22nd edition of ECEF, organized by Lippman Connects President Sam Lippman, was held this year on May 31 at Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C. A signature feature of the one-day event is Lippman’s rapid-fire “5 Data Points in 5 Minutes,” research-backed insights about the current state and future direction of conventions and trade shows.

This year, Lippman started off with Q1 2023 Freeman research indicating the biggest drop in average age span of attendees ever recorded — from 51 to 46. “The future of our business depends on the next generation of event goers,” he said, around 22-44 year olds. “We need to make sure they understand and get value from our events because if they don’t come back, our exhibitors and sponsors won’t come back.”

The good news, he said, is that the research indicates that “conventions and exhibitions provide exactly what these folks need for their professional and career enhancement.” Those needs, in order of priority are: discovering new products, building their network, and expanding their business. Compared to pre-COVID times, Lippman said we are at 103 percent of attendance, because events are providing for their needs.

The second and remaining points were drawn from Freeman’s survey of 1,500-plus sponsors. The survey responses, Lippman said, show that “we’re in very good shape” — 78 percent plan to exhibit at the same number of events or more; 79 percent plan to maintain or increase their budget; and 89 percent plan to use the same or more space this year.

“Something else we learned that was a little bit of a surprise,” Lippman said, was the “amount of money exhibitors are spending with us remains the same as pre-COVID.” Nearly seven out of 10 respondents are purchasing sponsorships in the same number or more events, and more than four out of five plan to maintain or increase their budget.

Lippman said the third point was probably the most important: “We have a new audience,” including new exhibit managers — 64 percent of them are brand new. From pre-COVID to now, more event managers are women and more of them are younger. “This is maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said, “to help a new audience of customers either fall in love with our events — or run away from them.”