APAC Webinar – SPARK Demo: How we used it to analyse survey feedback

The “Project SPARK: The AI Tool for Eventprofs, by Eventprofs” webinar on 18 July 2023 received incredible feedback on how SPARK can support and help them regain their precious time from repetitive tasks.
Real-life example of how we used SPARK to
analyse feedback of the webinar survey results
Using the Mentimeter results from the webinar, we keyed in all the questions and poll results into SPARK, and we selected the “Analyse Feedback” function to analyse and generate “Actionable Insights and Recommendations: Curate future plan backed by analytical insights”.
THE RESULT: Here are the screenshots of the results generated by SPARK. The outcomes generated will act as your initial point (first draft) to kickstart your thought process to plan your future events based on the feedback analysed with recommended actionable insights.
“Any outcome generated from AI needs to be fact-checked and not used directly.”
– Laurence Liew, Director of AI Innovation, AI Singapore
Speaker at PCMA Labs, Singapore, June 2023
Screenshot of results generated by SPARK.
“It’s not AI that is going to take your job, but someone who knows how to use AI might,”
– Richard Baldwin, Economist and Professor,
2022 World Economic Forum’s Growth Summit
SPARK is your AI tool as business event professionals to regain your precious time, propel your productivity and let you re-focus on what’s more important in hand.
Hear from our participants on their thoughts and how they used SPARK:
“SPARK is an amazing tool for business events!”
Karen Bolinger, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Destination Gold Coast
“SPARK saves me valuable time!”
Ethan Ng, Managing Partner, MET Communications
“SPARK is highly commendable.”
Senthil Kumar, Account Manager, Sarcon
What’s next for you?
Your Access to SPARK
Embrace the challenge of adopting new AI technology for the human connections you create!
SPARK is now available for immediate access to:
- PCMA Members;
- CEMA Members;
- PCMA APAC Labs – Future of Work attendees;
- APAC webinar – Project SPARK attendees.
If you missed out on our events or webinars, you can still register to get into the waitlist for free SPARK access.
Join PCMA APAC Community!
Here are the things that you can do now to tap into our resources:
1) Accelerate your career and make meaningful connections with PCMA!
PCMA is your professional community – connecting you with a powerful network of business events professionals for learning, career advancement and business connections.
Join the 6,000 professional & student members and 100,000+ business event stakeholders across North America, APAC, EMEA, and LATAM.
2) Follow us on Linkedin
Follow PCMA APAC on LinkedIn for the latest industry news, research, and events in APAC.