People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Mary Gupta and Ashley dos Santos

Visit Tampa Bay has named two new members to its convention sales team. Mary Gupta has been appointed as convention sales national account director. She joins Visit Tampa Bay from the Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, where she served as the group sales and events manager. With 20 years of hospitality and tourism experience, as well as extensive knowledge of the Tampa Bay region, Gupta will focus on the southeast region of the U.S., Florida government, and social events in her new position.

Ashley dos Santos has joined Visit Tampa Bay as its new convention sales coordinator. Dos Santos will provide support for the team by working closely with clients. She has a background in marketing and operations.

Visit Tampa Bay has also announced some promotions — Kelly Farrell has been promoted to national account manager focusing on small meetings in all areas, excluding sports and multicultural groups. Shawna Riggs will now focus on corporate and association events in the Northeast, West Coast, and Canada, as well as education and faith-based programs. And Brittany Callahan, CGMP, has transitioned to represent Visit Tampa Bay in the mid-Atlantic region while maintaining the government segment.

Anca Flynn

Anca Flynn has been appointed director of restaurants, bars, and events for the Kimpton Sylvan Hotel in Atlanta. She will work with the property’s executive chef to elevate the hotel’s menu planning, service, and adherence to quality and safety standards, and will lead the food and beverage programming at all three of the hotel’s restaurant and bar concepts: The Betty, St. Julep, and Willow Bar. Flynn has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. In 2017, she moved to Atlanta and has held general manager positions at Morton’s Steakhouse, Compass Group, and By George inside The Candler Hotel.

Anna Stone

Anna Stone has been named director of marketing and development at The Grove Resort & Water Park Orlando. Stone has led the sales and marketing efforts for multiple brands across the country. Most recently, she worked at Spire Hospitality as the director of sales and marketing at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nashville Downtown.