People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Maddie DaMario, David McAuley, and Clinton Coleman

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has announced a recent hire and two promotions. Maddie DaMario has joined the organization as director, Chicago area sales office. She is responsible for selling Atlanta as a destination for trade shows and group meetings, with a focus on attracting customers from the Midwest market. DaMario has a decade of professional convention management experience, including destination marketing and sales, medical meeting planning, trade association planning, and hotel group sales.

David McAuley has been promoted to senior director, Washington, D.C., and Chicago area sales offices. In his expanded role, McAuley will oversee sales initiatives in ACVB’s association markets. While his main focus will be in Washington, D.C., McAuley also will collaborate with DaMario to further enhance Atlanta’s reputation in Chicago and throughout the Midwest. McAuley joined ACVB in 1997 as a national sales manager based in Atlanta. In 1999, he relocated to Washington, D.C., where he was promoted to director and began representing Atlanta while overseeing the sales operations.

ACVB has promoted Clinton Coleman to the role of national sales manager. In his new role, Coleman will be responsible for selling and marketing Atlanta as a destination for group meetings using 51–250 rooms on peak night. He also will represent ACVB at trade shows. Coleman joined ACVB in 2023 as a sales coordinator.

Alyssa Schertz

Alyssa Schertz has been named director of sales at Hilton Madison Monona Terrace in Wisconsin. Schertz, who has more than two decades of experience working in hospitality throughout Wisconsin and Michigan, joins the property from DoubleTree by Hilton Neenah, where she served as the director of sales and business development.