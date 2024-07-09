Webinar: 8 Practical Gen AI Use Cases for Events

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being developed at an extraordinary pace. How practical are AI solutions for event managers, producers, and marketers? Join Nick Borelli, Marketing Director at Zenus, as he walks through numerous practical applications for AI in events that are already boosting productivity for early adopters. Grab a front row seat to witness hands-on examples from an industry expert!
Information
- Duration: 00:48:37
- Date: 07/09/2024
- Speaker:
