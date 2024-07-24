People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Ed Skapinok

Explore St. Louis has announced the appointment of Ed Skapinok as chief commercial officer of the DMO and operator of America’s Center Convention Complex effective July 29. Skapinok is relocating to St. Louis to take the newly created position, which combines the consumer-facing functions of Explore St. Louis for a comprehensive approach to selling the destination. Previously, he served as chief commercial officer at Appellation, a culinary-focused hotel startup. He has also held senior marketing and sales leadership roles with Intercontinental Hotels Group, Hostmark Hospitality Group, and Aqua-Aston Hospitality.

Patricia Corbin and David Rayment

Meet Long Beach has appointed Patricia Corbin to the role of national sales director. She will lead efforts to attract and host conventions, meetings, and events in Long Beach. Corbin also will focus on cultivating relationships with key stakeholders, driving sales initiatives, and promoting the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center and its amenities to a national audience. Corbin previously held positions such as senior sales manager at the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel and sales manager at W Atlanta Downtown.

Meet Long Beach also has appointed David Rayment as a national sales director. He will help guide the national sales strategy for Meet Long Beach, focusing on expanding its footprint in the meetings, conventions, and events industry. Rayment most recently served as director of sales at The Lodge and Spa at Three Forks Ranch. Prior to that, he worked as national convention sales manager at the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission.

Marcia Mudge, Rechelle Hatcher, Mark Burns, Paul Shaw, Marc Leopold, Edgar Navarro-Perez, Jessie Yu, and Mark Phelps

Business Events Adelaide has refreshed its business development team as part of an overall organizational restructure. Newly promoted director of national bidding and events, Marcia Mudge, now has a team of development managers: Rechelle Hatcher, Mark Burns, and Paul Shaw. Hatcher previously served as a product specialist for B. Braun Group; Burns worked as senior manager of Land Services SA; and Shaw served as director of PGS Consulting.

The international association business development team has recruited Marc Leopold, who will serve as manager. Previously, he spent six years working for Journey Beyond, most recently as manager, international sales and partnerships. He’s joined by long-serving domestic business development manager Edgar Navarro-Perez, who will now serve as senior international business development manager.

Jessie Yu has been appointed senior officer of business development Asia, focusing on promoting Asia as a corporate incentive destination, and Mark Phelps has been promoted to director for international bidding after previously serving as a business development manager.