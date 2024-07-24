News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Experts Say the Gender Pay Gap May Never Go Away
As of 2024, women still make about 84 cents for every dollar that men earn, a marginal change from the 80 cents to the dollar that women earned back in 2002. According to Fast Company, new research indicates that’s not likely to change anytime soon.
When a Colleague Speaks Up — and It Doesn’t Go Well
Speaking up — and being heard — in organizations is critical. What gets said, and what doesn’t, directs ethical behavior, innovation, inclusion, and performance. But failed attempts to speak up happen often at work and can lead people to silence themselves and others. The Harvard Business Review shares research on how to get better at both — speaking up and listening.
Workers Using AI Are Less Productive, Survey Finds
Generative AI tools that are meant to eliminate time-consuming tasks and are expected to boost productivity are instead giving employees more work to do and contributing to burnout, an Upwork survey of more than 2,500 full-time workers, freelancers, and executives found. Expectations and the approach to integrating AI will need to be adjusted, Worklife reports.
Stop Trying to Follow Your Passion for Your Career
If someone tells you to follow your passion when choosing your career path, it likely means they’re already rich, writes author, podcaster, and former PCMA Convening Leaders speaker Scott Galloway. In a Time article, Galloway recommends following your talents instead and explains why that’s a better long-term strategy.