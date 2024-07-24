Greater Palm Springs—Your West Coast Meeting Oasis

What do you imagine when you think of Greater Palm Springs? Many know it as an intimate, luxury destination for vacationers, but what you may not realize is that it’s also a meeting planner’s dream—and easier to get to than ever.

Palm Springs International Airport—voted best small airport in the U.S.—now boasts 12 airlines flying nonstop from more than 30 destinations and connecting to more than 300 destinations worldwide. Meetings attendees, once they arrive, will be greeted with swaying palm trees and stunning mountain views; a wide variety of distinctive venues suitable for events large and small; and an abundance of newly reimagined yet iconic accommodations. Basking in the glow of more than 300 days of sunshine a year and rich with midcentury modern style, it’s a dreamscape to be sure. But Greater Palm Springs is no mirage; this sun-kissed meeting oasis is very real. Take a look around.