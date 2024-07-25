The 5 Top Reasons to Meet in Costa Rica

As a tropical paradise, Costa Rica offers the perfect combination of relaxation, adventure and culture. Visitors can enjoy many experiences and attractions year-round. Meeting attendees will appreciate the guidance and resources tourism professionals provide, and draw inspiration from Costa Rica’s natural wonders, including white-sand beaches, lush rainforests, mountain ranges and incredible wildlife.
Sunny Skies
Located in the tropics of sunny Central America, Costa Rica has a pleasant, year-round climate, with temperatures ranging from 70 to 80 degrees. The country has two coasts with different climate regions, offering attractions and experiences for every time of the year.
Easy Access
It’s a breeze to travel to Costa Rica, thanks to its two international airports. There’s one near the capital, San José, and another in the northeastern Guanacaste province. Twenty-nine airlines offer more than 500 flights per week from key cities in Latin America, North America and Europe, including 28 nonstop flights from the United States.
Excellent Infrastructure
With more than 50,000 hotel rooms in the capital city alone, Costa Rica has ample accommodations and meeting venues. There are urban luxury hotels, mountain lodges and beach resorts. The wide selection includes internationally known hotel brands.
Diverse Attractions
With its geographic diversity, Costa Rica offers something for everyone. Attendees can enjoy stunning beaches and water sports. They can explore lush rainforests and waterfalls. And, on hiking expeditions, they can see unique wildlife, sweeping mountain views, active volcanoes, and four World Heritage sites certified by UNESCO.
Sustainability
Sustainability is deeply embedded in the culture of Costa Rica, with eco-friendly practices observed in every region by citizens and visitors alike. The country runs on green electricity for the vast majority of the year, and taxes on fossil fuels help protect the forests.
To learn more about hosting your meeting in Costa Rica, please visit https://www.costaricapuremeetings.com/en/.