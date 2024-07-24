PCMA APAC Labs, Australia: Driving Innovation in Business Events

The recently concluded PCMA APAC Labs in Sydney and Melbourne showcased the region’s commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the business events industry. These labs provided a platform for industry professionals to come together, share insights, and explore the future of business events through interactive sessions and hands-on workshops.

Sydney Lab Recap The Sydney Lab kicked off with a keynote address by Brad Twyham on the evolving landscape of business events, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and innovation. He urged attendees to focus on “intelligence amplification” and creating new jobs, sparking a dynamic Q&A session on AI investments and company policies. This session showcased practical AI tools and highlighted the critical role of collaboration and technology in navigating the post-pandemic event landscape. Daniel Lourenco contributed his expertise on industry practicalities and showcased the exciting evolution of meeting rooms, featuring Encore‘s cutting-edge technology. The audience was particularly impressed by the introduction of XPAI’s audience analytics and Mixhalo Translate, an AI-powered real-time translation service that supports 40 languages. The event underscored the importance of technology and innovation in shaping the future of business events.