PCMA APAC confirms The Business of Events Conference in Singapore for 2025

PCMA APAC has officially confirmed that The Business of Events (BoE) conference will take place from 13-15 April, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. This significant event will coincide with The Meetings Show Asia Pacific, which will have its second iteration at the same venue on 16 and 17 April.

The Singapore Tourism Board is lending its support to PCMA’s conference, underscoring the city-state’s commitment to fostering the growth of the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) industry.

“Singapore is excited to welcome back The Business of Events (BOE) in 2025, alongside The Meetings Show Asia Pacific,” said Dr. Edward Koh, Executive Director of Conventions, Meetings and Incentive Travel at the Singapore Tourism Board. “The success of the inaugural BOE 2024 in gathering diverse and dynamic business event stakeholders highlighted the ever-increasing need to exchange knowledge and forge innovative solutions within the Asia Pacific community.”

Dr. Koh further emphasized Singapore’s strategic vision, stating, “As Singapore looks to strengthen its positioning as the ‘World’s Best MICE City’, we look forward to continuing this momentum of impactful idea sharing and advancing the business events industry, together with important stakeholders such as PCMA.”