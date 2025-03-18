People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Marilyn Hunter

The National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) announced the promotion of Marilyn Hunter from senior director of meetings and conferences to vice president of meetings and conferences.

Joining NACDS in 1997, Hunter initially served the association’s membership in the policy, regulatory, and legal affairs function. She led the political action committee and grassroots operations, managed related conferences and meetings, and provided staff leadership and workflow efficiency.

In 2004, Hunter joined NACDS’ meetings and conferences function, and was promoted from manager, to director, to senior director. Currently she supervises the meetings team in the seamless planning and execution of logistics, operations, and marketing for the NACDS Annual Meeting, NACDS Total Store Expo, NACDS Regional Chain Conference, and other events.

Matt Hohmann

PRG has promoted Matt Hohmann to senior director of production services, alongside the addition of five technical directors in its Corporate Events division. Reporting to Ariane Coldiron, PRG’s senior vice president of corporate events, the team will work closely with external partners and internal stakeholders to ensure PRG’s solutions align with project needs, enhancing collaboration and efficiency.