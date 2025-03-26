People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Author: Convene Editors

Recent announcements about career changes include:

Brad Dean

The Board of Commissioners of Explore St. Louis announced the appointment of Brad Dean as its new president and CEO. Dean brings over two decades of leadership in the tourism and destination marketing industry, including his most recent role as CEO of Discover Puerto Rico and his 20-year tenure as president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. His expertise in strategic planning, destination branding, and stakeholder collaboration will be instrumental in advancing Explore St Louis’s mission to enhance St Louis as a premier destination

David Hiatt

David Hiatt has been appointed Vice President of Operations at Remington Hospitality. In his role as Vice President of Operations, Hiatt will focus on reinforcing Remington’s culture across all properties under his leadership, ensuring alignment with the company’s mission while optimizing performance and guest experiences. With more than 30 years in the industry—including leadership roles at Western States Lodging and Management and Schulte Hospitality—Hiatt brings a deep understanding of hotel operations, owner relations, and team development.

Nick Vitolano

Nick Vitolano has been promoted to Director of Business Development, where he will lead the sourcing and evaluation of new management and acquisition opportunities, driving Lodging Dynamics’ expansion across branded and independent hotels. With a diverse background in hospitality, Vitolano brings a wealth of experience in resort, branded and luxury/lifestyle properties.

Kimberly Simone

Kimberly Simone, who joined Mohegan Sun in 2023 as Director of Sales, has been promoted to VP of Sales & Marketing. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the executive team,” said Jeff Hamilton, president and GM of Mohegan Sun. “Her leadership, expertise, and dedication in delivering exceptional experiences for our meeting planners, major groups, and guests is a tremendous asset to Mohegan Sun.”