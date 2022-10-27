Fun and Memorable Meals Await Meeting Attendees at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach

Pescatarians, vegetarians, vegans, carnivores—whatever their dietary requirements or preferences, meeting attendees at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach will enjoy thoughtfully crafted meals that meet their needs.

“As an OVG Chef, I’m fortunate that all our guests are coming to the Ocean Center to be entertained,” says OVG Hospitality’s Chef John Schmitz, an award-winning American Culinary Federation Certified Executive Chef who has helmed the Ocean Center’s culinary operations for eight-plus years. “I embrace that fact and aspire to work with our clients to provide a fun and memorable experience.”

Chef John specializes in providing creative options to meeting attendees, including an array of plant-based fare. Examples of his creations include Beet Wellington (beet wrapped in pastry), vegetarian gyro meat and Caesar salad on a stick. In addition, OVG strives to use both sustainable and locally sourced products as much as possible.

Planners will find that the catering team’s attention to detail matches the top-notch service they’ll experience throughout the Ocean Center. The state-of-the-art center’s experienced staff works to ensure each event feels like a big deal—no matter its size.

With an arena capable of holding more than 9,000 attendees, a 93,028-square-foot exhibit hall, and multiple meeting rooms and ballrooms, the Ocean Center offers the space needed for a wide range of successful events.

And if you’re wondering how the Ocean Center got its name, look no further than its location. Just 400 feet from the white sands of world-renowned Daytona Beach, the facility is surrounded by outdoor adventures, incredible attractions and accommodations.

Learn more here about planning your next memorable event at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach.