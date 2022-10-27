News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Job Rejection Doesn’t Have to Sting
The second you receive the rejection phone call or email from your dream company, you immediately try to figure out why. But the answer may be elusive, especially if the person on the other end doesn’t give you much information to go on. Harvard Business Review presents several possible reasons you didn’t get the job, plus five ways to learn from the rejection to position yourself for success in future interviews.
Considering a Career Shift? Here’s How to Approach It Strategically
Research has revealed that women are aspiring to make bolder moves but struggling to translate those aspirations into action. As Begin Boldly author Christie Hunter Arscott writes for Fortune, the aspiration-to-action gap is due to numerous factors including “grappling with self-doubt and endless analysis of work-case scenarios and outcomes.” However, bold and brilliant careers aren’t made by playing it safe.
The Rise of the ‘Slow Productivity’ Movement
The Slow Productivity movement, inspired by the Slow Food movement of the 1980s, encourages companies and workers to think differently about what it means to be productive in a fast-paced world, including making an effort to redirect your attention. Forbes has more.
How to Rebuild Trust After Making a Mistake at Work
You’re guaranteed to make a few mistakes in your work life. Some of those mistakes are going to be big ones. After a significant error, writes Fast Company, you will need to rebuild trust with your colleagues and team members. There are several strategies you can use to regain trust, but what do they all have in common? Starting off with a genuine apology.