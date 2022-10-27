Partner With a Leader in Sustainability

As travel destinations around the country focus more on sustainability and mobility, New Orleans & Company has continuously been in the forefront of conversations and raising awareness around environmental sustainability and accessibility. To showcase these important topics, we hosted our inaugural summit, Connections, to have in-depth conversations around environmental sustainability in the hospitality and tourism industry and the impact of accessibility in our city. Community partners such as RTA, LifeCity, Energy Smart, and Pontchartrain Conservancy highlighted their work that is improving our city. Expert panelists from the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Split Second Foundation, and the City of New Orleans spoke about the progress made citywide, the challenges we still face, the impact these issues have on the city’s largest industry and our vision for making New Orleans a better place to work, live and visit.

Sustainability is a priority. Our convention center embarked on a $557 million improvement plan and recently completed one of the largest energy-saving initiatives by a large facility in the Gulf States region, making it significantly more sustainable. Upgrades included an overhaul of the lighting, replacing more than 4,000 light fixtures with LEDs and retrofitting 2,000 light fixtures throughout the offices, corridors, and stairwells. The heating and HVAC systems were rebuilt, and a control room and operations center added.

Social responsibility is a value we embrace. We offer some of the best volunteer opportunities anywhere for corporations and associations that do business with us. New Orleans & Company, along with the New Orleans Chamber, partnered with LifeCity to launch a zero-waste challenge for the hospitality community. The goal was to divert as much waste from landfills as possible. During the three-month challenge, 65 businesses participated, and 1,600 tons of waste was diverted from landfills. New Orleans & Company’s school supply drive this summer collected hundreds of much needed school and sanitation supplies that were donated to five public schools.

New Orleans & Company convention sales, services and marketing team works holistically to create an effective meeting and build a legacy of positive impact for the community. For more information, reach out to us at www.neworleans.com/meeting-planners/