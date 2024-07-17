People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lisa Messina

Lisa Messina has joined Visit Orlando as chief sales officer. Messina, whose meetings and events industry spans three decades, most recently served as chief sales officer for the Las Vegas Convention & Visitors Authority. At Visit Orlando, Messina will oversee several departments, including the meeting and convention sales and experience team, travel industry sales, membership, and supporting services. She will begin her role on Aug. 19.

Jennifer Blymier

Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor has named Jennifer Blymier as its new director of sales and marketing. Blymier, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, will lead all strategic sales and marketing endeavors. Before joining the property, Blymier served as director of sales and marketing at Omni Bedford Springs Resort in Pennsylvania.

Greg Sherman

The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin has appointed Greg Sherman as its new director of food and beverage. He will oversee the complex’s multimillion-dollar F&B operation, comprising 23 outlets. Sherman has more than 25 years of F&B experience, with roles including executive chef, general manager, regional general manager, and director of training and development. Previously, he spent 10 years working at Rosa Mexicano Restaurants, where he most recently worked as chief operating officer.

Mark Gnatovic and Cambria Jones

SearchWide Global has announced the promotions of Mark Gnatovic to president of retained search and Cambria Jones to chief marketing and experience officer, effective Aug. 5. Gnatovic has been with SearchWide Global for nearly 20 years. In his new role, he will oversee all retained search operations. His focus will be driving growth and revenue while diversifying the firm’s portfolio of industry segments served. Previously, Gnatovic served as executive vice president.

Cambria Jones, CDME, CDMP, has played a pivotal role in SearchWide Global’s brand presence and client engagement. In her new role, Jones will lead the firm’s marketing strategies and initiatives as well as the delivery of client and candidate experiences. She will focus on ensuring high standards for clients and candidates throughout the search process. Previously, Jones served as vice president of marketing.