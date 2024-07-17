News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Big, Beautiful Goals – but Can’t Be Bothered? 11 Great Productivity Tips for Lazy People
If you are struggling to fit it all in, take some advice from Chrysler executive Clarence Bleicher, grab some elastic bands (yes, really), and start with the most lazy yet life-changing thing you can do. The Guardian has the story.
LinkedIn’s AI Career Coaches Will See You Now
Many burned-out workers have likely dreamed of hiring a career coach or résumé writer. Now, WIRED shares, LinkedIn is introducing chats with generative AI career experts based on real people. Other new AI tools within the platform will help people write résumés and cover letters or evaluate their qualifications for jobs posted.
Survey: Gen Z May Be Quiet-Vacationing Because of Loud Vacation Anxiety
A new survey by Babbel.com indicates Gen Z and millennials are taking sneaky days off for reasons you might not expect. While polling holds that half these folks are carving out bonus PTO on the clock because they’re nervous to ask for time off, a new survey, reports Fast Company, suggests that ‘quiet vacationing’ is not just about being chained to a desk — but also struggling with loud vacation anxiety.
Don’t Save Your Questions for the End of a Job Interview — You Might Never Get to Ask Them
Often interviewers will leave the last 10 or 15 minutes of an interview to ask those questions — but sometimes you’ll run out of time. Instead of waiting for that opening at the end, “ask questions as you go along,” a career expert tells CNBC. Here’s how.