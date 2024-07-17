News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Survey: Gen Z May Be Quiet-Vacationing Because of Loud Vacation Anxiety

A new survey by Babbel.com indicates Gen Z and millennials are taking sneaky days off for reasons you might not expect. While polling holds that half these folks are carving out bonus PTO on the clock because they’re nervous to ask for time off, a new survey, reports Fast Company, suggests that ‘quiet vacationing’ is not just about being chained to a desk — but also struggling with loud vacation anxiety.