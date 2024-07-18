Why Meetings in Aurora are Bigger and Better than Ever

Aurora, Colorado, known as the Gateway to the Rockies, is more than its stunning views and vast opportunities for outdoor adventure. The city is fast becoming a go-to meetings destination thanks to its accessibility and gracious venue options.

Located only minutes from Denver International Airport, Aurora is home to Colorado’s premier large-scale events venue, the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center. A newly completed, multiyear expansion has brought even more event and exhibit space to the 85-acre property, along with cutting-edge technology and unbeatable amenities for attendees. Here is some of what you’ll find if you host your next meeting there:

More and better meeting spaces

Already the state’s largest destination for events, the center’s expansion has brought some 60,000 square feet of additional meetings, convention, and exhibit space (bringing the total to more than 500,000 square feet). Included are 78 flexible breakout meeting rooms and ballrooms to accommodate everything from expansive banquets to intimate receptions.

The great outdoors

Stunning views define the convention center’s several outdoor spaces, including the brand-new Mountain View Pavilion—an event pavilion that boasts generous terraces, patios, and turfed lawn areas in addition to its more than 12,000 square feet of indoor event and gathering space.

State-of-the-art—and sustainable—updates

Meeting attendees will appreciate enhanced high-speed internet access and touchless technology for a safe and seamless experience; presenters and exhibitors will see their work enhanced by new audiovisual systems with 4K projectors. And planners can feel good about prioritizing sustainability along with comfort and convenience, thanks to enhancements that incorporate eco-friendly materials, efficient lighting, and waste-reduction programs.

Recreation and relaxation

Winding-down time is as important as the meetings themselves. Gaylord Rockies offers luxurious, newly renovated guest rooms and suites; the relaxing Relâche Spa; plus several award-winning dining options and even a water park and Topgolf Swing Suite.