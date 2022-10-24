You already know Cleveland to be a wonderful destination for attractions such as the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, exciting professional sports and world-class museums. Those combined with an incredibly walkable downtown make conventions enjoyable, dynamic—and a breeze.

Soon, the city will boast yet another reason to bring your meetings there—the expansion of the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Planned enhancements to the already popular complex include the creation of more large, flexible meeting rooms, an elevated outdoor terrace and infrastructure improvements with new escalators, stairs and restrooms to support increased foot traffic. The junior ballroom will undergo an expansion as well, likely doubling in size to serve as one large meeting space with the option to divide it into multiple rooms.

“The proposed space expansion and enhancements will provide greater options and flexibility for event planners,” says Destination Cleveland President and CEO David Gilbert. “This investment indicates that Cleveland is serious about growing its tourism industry and enhancing the community’s popularity and reputation as an exceptional host of meetings and conventions.

While designs are not yet final, some of the changes proposed for the complex include meeting rooms with technology upgrades and significant amounts of natural light, along with an elevated outdoor terrace that will provide space for open-air reception-style events.

The expansion is expected to be complete by summer 2024, in time for the city to host the 2024 ASAE Annual Meeting & Exposition in August. The addition of even more large meeting room space and a more sizeable second ballroom will help meet the needs of event planners who are booking space for events in 2024 and beyond.

Added Gilbert, “We continue to be competitive and embrace the opportunity to introduce many more meeting and convention attendees to our great city.”

For more information on booking an event in Cleveland, go to their website. Prepare to be blown away by all Cleveland has to offer!