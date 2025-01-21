People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stacey Church

Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA) has announced the appointment of Stacey Church as chief operating officer, effective Feb. 10. Church joins the leadership team from Dallas Fair Park in Dallas, Texas, where she served as general manager. Church is the third, and first female, COO in the 50-year history of GWCCA. Prior to her time at Dallas Fair Park, Stacey served almost five years as assistant general manager at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Jeff Davis

Clarion Events North America has appointed Jeff Davis to the role of executive vice president of retail and specialty. With decades of experience in the events and media industry, including a combined 14 years between roles at Emerald and Informa, Davis brings a strong understanding of the retail and specialty sectors to his new role. He will be responsible for leading several event portfolios, association partnerships, and a media brand. The retail and specialty portfolio includes Airport Experience Conference and Magazine, Coffee Fest events, Gift & Souvenir events, Halloween & Party Expo, Indian Gaming Trade Show & Convention and Mid-Year Conference & Expo, The NGA Show, and WWIN (Womenswear in Nevada).

Jay Talwar

The Hawai’i Visitors & Convention Bureau (HVCB) has announced the retirement of Jay Talwar, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of the organization, effective Jan. 31. The announcement follows a 21-year career with HVCB. During his tenure, Talwar was instrumental in managing “The Hawaiian Islands” brand based on resident sentiment and insight on the destination’s targeted visitors. Under his direction, HVCB evolved media strategies while developing visitor education programs celebrating Hawaii’s people, cultures, and customs.