Future Leaders Speak Out: Sustainability in the Meetings Industry

Convene asked this year’s class members to answer questions via email to give us a better sense of who they are, what they value, and what they’d like to see in their future, as well as the future of the events industry. Not surprisingly, sustainability was a common theme.

Emily Zientek, who earned an M.S. in sustainable management, serves as a sustainability coordinator at SodexoLive! When asked where she sees herself in five years, she responded, “Leading a team of sustainability professionals, working in events and expanding our environmental and human impact. I see a future where every event team has a sustainability professional who works with all contributors — I would like to be involved in making that happen.”

Five other members of this year’s 20 in Their Twenties class put sustainability at the top of their wish list, in answer to this question: If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?