Future Leaders Speak Out: Sustainability in the Meetings Industry

Convene asked this year’s class members to answer questions via email to give us a better sense of who they are, what they value, and what they’d like to see in their future, as well as the future of the events industry. Not surprisingly, sustainability was a common theme.
Emily Zientek, who earned an M.S. in sustainable management, serves as a sustainability coordinator at SodexoLive! When asked where she sees herself in five years, she responded, “Leading a team of sustainability professionals, working in events and expanding our environmental and human impact. I see a future where every event team has a sustainability professional who works with all contributors — I would like to be involved in making that happen.”
Five other members of this year’s 20 in Their Twenties class put sustainability at the top of their wish list, in answer to this question: If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?
I would love to see a broader shift toward sustainability, creating fully carbon-neutral programs. It has been a top conversation for several years now, but I think that the events industry still gets a bad rap for the waste it can create, as well as for travel emissions related to events. As sustainable options become more widely available, and the cost is not as heavy a factor, it would be great to see this happen on a large scale.”
I would make sustainability a fundamental aspect of every event. While we’ve seen significant progress in recent years — such as the adoption of zero-waste practices, reducing single-use plastics, and the rise of eco-conscious venues — there’s still much to be done. The events industry is a major contributor to global waste, with large-scale events often generating tons of waste from food packaging, decor, and promotional materials. I’d love to see the industry shift from a “take-make-dispose” model to one that prioritizes circularity, where everything is reusable, recyclable, or compostable.”
I would eliminate printed schedules and directories. While many organizations have successfully transitioned to event apps, a few vocal individuals resistant to change still push for printed materials. This not only creates unnecessary waste but also slows the adoption of more sustainable and efficient digital solutions.”
I would make sustainability a core requirement for events — with tangible, measurable outcomes. This would mean mandatory practices like zero-waste policies, sourcing from local vendors, and ensuring venues meet green certifications. Post-event, every organizer would track and report on metrics like waste reduction, carbon offsetting, and resource conservation to assess the event’s environmental impact. Our industry is a significant contributor to several environmental challenges and by holding ourselves accountable, we could actively contribute to achieving a better standard and a healthier planet.”
It would be eliminating food waste at events. Catering is a significant part of the experience, but too often, leftover food goes to waste. While some charities offer pick-up services after events, I would love to see these systems become more widespread and well-known. This way, unused food can be repurposed or donated to benefit local communities rather than being discarded. Sustainability is increasingly important in events, and tackling food waste is a meaningful step toward making the industry more responsible.”
Members of PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties class of 2025, supported by PCMA Foundation and Experience Columbus, were recognized at PCMA Convening Leaders 2025, Jan. 12-15 in Houston, Texas.
Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.