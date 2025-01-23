A More Sustainable Ski Industry

The effects of climate change are far-reaching, showing up in places one would not immediately consider — like winter sports. But it’s easy to see how significantly less snow would be detrimental to such sports as skiing and snowboarding. The winter sports industry is therefore making a concerted effort to share solutions and drive progress toward sustainability within its own organizations.

In December, the second annual Ski Industry Climate Summit took place at sports trade show and business festival ISPO Munich, hosted by ski brand Atomic and supported by environmental nonprofit Protect Our Winters (POW), the Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI), and Winter Sports Sustainability Network (WSN). While ISPO Munich 2024 attracted 55,000 trade visitors from 113 countries, ranging from professional athletes to industry leaders, the Ski Industry Climate Summit was a more intimate gathering of 180-plus attendees — a 25-percent increase from its inaugural event in 2023. Participants represented sporting brands, suppliers, and retailers who typically compete within this niche industry.

“Collaboration between competitors is often challenging,” said Jonas Schneider, executive producer of POW in an ISPO interview. Noting that the response and attendance to the event was “overwhelming,” Schneider said the willingness to collaborate among attendees leads to common standards and effective large-scale systems that are necessary “given the urgency of the climate crisis.”

Snowball Effect

The program, shaped by the theme “From Commitment to Action,” featured a blend of presentations, workshops, and discussions led by sustainability experts and industry leaders, with topics ranging from building a sustainable supply chain to procuring clean energy for operations — think ski lifts, snowmaking machines, and resort infrastructure. The event, Schneider said, follows the guidelines set by the Paris Climate Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to help mold discussions around seeking sustainable solutions.

“As a small industry,” he said, “success should be measured not just by progress, but by how much we inspire a larger movement through our actions and communication.” The event’s shared goal, he added, is to shift the image of winter sports from a climate change contributor to “climate champions.”

