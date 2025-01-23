Why Business Events Are So Much Better at This Beachfront Convention Center

Author: David McMillin

Americans make around 3.4 billion visits to beaches each year, according to the American Shore & Beach Preservation Association. Since so many attendees are already looking for a chance to dig their toes in the sand, a meeting with a shoreline in sight has obvious appeal. Below, three key reasons why Myrtle Beach makes meetings better.

The Capital of Convenience

With nonstop service from 55 destinations on 10 airlines to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR), getting here is a breeze. When they land, they don’t have far to go, either. The drive to the Myrtle Beach Convention Center takes less than 10 minutes, and once attendees arrive, they’re in the middle of all the action. The 402-room Sheraton Myrtle Beach is directly connected to the convention center, and the famous boardwalk is just two blocks away.

A State-of-the-Art Sunlit Space

Even when attendees aren’t outdoors, they’ll feel the energy of the South Carolina sunshine in the halls of the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The 250,000-square-foot venue includes loads of natural lighting throughout the prefunction space, along with spectacular environments such as the glass-enclosed South Carolina Hall of Fame and the 17,000-square-foot Grand Ballroom. For breakout educational programming, 17 meeting rooms can accommodate a wide range of audiences. And when organizers are ready to give groups a break and enjoy the calming ocean breeze, a 30,000-square-foot outdoor plaza is the ideal place to recharge.





The Best Place for Bleisure Seekers

Is it a convention, or is it a vacation? In Myrtle Beach, it’s both. If attendees want to enjoy some personal time after the program wraps up, they can escape their everyday routine with a round on one of nearly 100 championship golf courses and an evening out in the Arts and Innovation District. For attendees who want to bring their whole crew along for the convention, Myrtle Beach is second-to-none when it comes to family fun. Satisfy an appetite for thrills at some of the best waterparks in the country, head to Ripley’s Aquarium to get a view of what’s under the sea, or ride the SkyWheel on Ocean Boulevard for a bird’s-eye view of the Atlantic Coast. With 60 miles of beaches, a meeting here becomes an unforgettable getaway.

And no matter when the program falls on the calendar, attendees can look forward to good weather, as Myrtle Beach enjoys an average annual temperature of 73 degrees. Head to myrtlebeachconventioncenter.com to learn more about elevating the attendee experience in this premier Southeast meeting destination.