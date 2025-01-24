“It was really, really difficult to make those pieces,” Silbert said, “but was a lot of fun.” VidCon has used them to furnish a sustainability lounge and adds more upcycled furniture pieces at each convention. “Every year it’s like, how can we do this bigger?” Silbert said. “How can we integrate it more into the programming” and make it “an exciting, interactive, shareable experience?”

Using upcycled materials to tell compelling stories about the thoughtful consumption of resources and its impact is at the heart of Rewilder’s business model and mission, Silbert said. The storytelling part is key, because turning banners and other materials into totes costs more than buying ones made out of new material. “You can buy $5 and $10 totes from China. And the totes that we’re making cost at the low end, $20 and go up to $65-$70,” and beyond, she said. Cost-wise, “it’s a big swing. It is actually an investment in sustainability,” she said. “You have to want to do the right thing, otherwise it doesn’t make financial sense.”

The typical way to measure impact is by financial metrics, Silbert said. “We measure impact in material saved from the landfill, and people and lives. They are just different metrics, and we have to move toward that for people to see value.”

Barbara Palmer is deputy editor of Convene.