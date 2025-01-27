People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kathy Dawn and Kariuki Epps

Visit Cincy has promoted Kathy Dawn and Kariuki Epps to directors of sales, national accounts. Dawn and Epps bring extensive sales expertise and deep industry relationships to their new roles, where they will lead strategic initiatives aimed at securing conventions and events for the Cincy region and Hamilton County. Dawn has been a key member of the team for more than 35 years and has worked in the national associations/business trade, education associations, and government markets. Epps rejoined Visit Cincy in 2023 as a senior sales manager after previously serving as national manager of diversity sales from 2014 to 2019.

Jamal Brown

The ATL Airport District Convention & Visitors Bureau has appointed Jamal Brown as sales manager. Brown, who previously held roles in the sports, tourism, and hospitality industries, brings more than two decades of experience working in sales, marketing and event management to his new role. As sales manager, Brown will focus on promoting the District as a meeting and sports destination while enhancing visitor experiences by providing thoughtful and tailored guidance to groups planning their events in the District. Before joining the ATL Airport District, Brown served as a brand activation specialist for the PGA Tour Superstore.

Felice Kreitman

THesis Hotel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton has appointed Felice Kreitman as the new director of sales and marketing. Kreitman, who brings more than 25 years of experience working in leadership roles within the hospitality industry, will oversee all sales and marketing efforts for the hotel, including its culinary venues and indoor and outdoor event spaces. Kreitman most recently served as senior director of Field Marketing for Sonesta Hotels & Resorts, leading a team responsible for the marketing performance of 220 properties.