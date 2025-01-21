PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Jillian Bowdring, Destination Service Specialist for Meet Boston, talks about the satisfaction she gets from creating an environment of “unmatched energy” for her event participants.

What do you like most about your job?

Getting people excited. I have a zest for life and am thrilled that my career instills this passion into events and clients every day. It is powerful when you bring people together for a common goal, sculpting an environment, and creating an unmatched energy. This energy is even more exciting when everyone comes from different backgrounds, careers, associations, and experiences. In meeting new people, we can empathize with their needs and foster lasting relationships.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

Fate. My journey began when I was a vendor partner of Meet Boston selling a product. As a partner, I attended socials, meetings, and met many influential industry friends who opened doors for me to hone my strengths that fit seamlessly within this industry. They say timing is everything, and when I felt drawn to pursuing more within the events industry, I applied for an opening at Meet Boston — and the rest is history.

Do you think work/life balance is a particular challenge within the industry? How do you achieve work/life balance in your position?

A role model of mine calls it “work/life integration” rather than work/life balance. As we in the hospitality industry know, hospitality goes on past regular work hours — but we are here because we live for it. Our passion is what drives us to do more and continue to create. Therefore, this “integration” is all about weaving our professional schedule throughout our personal schedule, when and where it is appropriate. With this mindset, you will find that you will naturally show up for yourself and those around you both in your professional and personal lives.

What’s the best piece of career advice you’ve gotten?

“If you’re not in, you’re out … and if you’re not out, then you’re in.” This is a slogan from one of my role models that holds so true. If we don’t get out there and shake hands, put ourselves in new situations, and expand our network proactively, we remain stagnant. The world is progressing quickly, and the only way to learn new programs, immerse ourselves into experiences, and foster relationships, is to take the first step and get out into our communities in order to be in the know.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Time flies when you’re having fun. I know the next five years will fly just as the previous years have. I see my passion for the industry flourishing through growing an expanded network, learning more about my city, and working alongside industry mentors and leaders to continue making a difference.