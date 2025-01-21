How the OCCC Is Pioneering Sustainability and Economic Growth in Central Florida

Author: Jessica Poitevien

Since opening its doors in 1983, the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) has made a name for itself among business event organizers looking to host gatherings of all kinds and sizes. From its convenient, well-connected location in Orlando to the first-class facilities and copious leisure activities nearby, the OCCC has all the key ingredients for a successful event.

The proof is in the numbers. During its 2023-2024 fiscal year, the OCCC hosted 189 events, welcoming a total of 1.75 million attendees — a record-breaking number for the facility. The ripple effect of hosting these events year-round extends far beyond the venue’s more than 2.5 million square feet of exhibition and meeting space. The OCCC fuels the local economy with $3.9 billion in annual economic impact that supports more than 28,000 jobs and contributes $28.9 million in tax revenue for Orange County schools.

The OCCC is a leader in other ways as well. As one of the largest LEED-certified convention centers in North America, the OCCC showcases a true commitment to sustainability through a variety of eco-friendly initiatives and practices, including robust recycling and composting programs and a recent collaboration with the Orlando Utility Commission, which installed a new electric vehicle charging hub to the facility. The center is also home to hydroponic gardens that the chefs use to prepare fresh, high-quality meals for attendees.

For eco-conscious planners interested in tracking their event’s carbon footprint, the OCCC also offers post-event sustainability reports, detailing how resources for energy, water, and waste were utilized. With those numbers in mind, the report highlights potential areas of improvement, along with specific recommendations for future events.





Looking to the Future

While the OCCC is already the third-largest convention center in the U.S., a new multi-part project will expand the space even more. Phase 5A, which received approval for its $560-million budget last year, will complete the center’s North-South Building. This first stage includes the Convention Way Grand Concourse, which will add 44,000 square feet of meeting space and a 100,000-square-foot ballroom.

Once Phase 5B is approved and complete, it will add another 200,000 square feet of contiguous exhibit space to the building as well as improved connectivity between the North and South Concourses.

When both phases are complete, the North-South Building will offer 1.15 million square feet of exhibit space, bringing the OCCC’s new grand total to 2.3 million square feet of exhibit space.