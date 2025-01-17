What Makes Meetings Unforgettable in The Palm Beaches

Already a versatile, sunny South Florida destination, The Palm Beaches has been investing in its future. With more than $1 billion in renovations and new construction since 2020, businesses have been flocking to the area, and the medical segment especially is thriving. Here are just some reasons to consider The Palm Beaches for your next meeting:
Ease of access
Three international airports offer more than 1,000 flights—400 nonstop—each day: Palm Beach International Airport just minutes from downtown, as well as Fort Lauderdale and Miami International Airports within an hour’s drive. There’s also ample high-speed rail service via Brightline and Tri-Rail, getting here and getting around is a breeze.
Fun in the sun
When much of the rest of the country is mired in gray winter, your attendees will delight in The Palm Beaches’ 47 miles of Atlantic Ocean beachfront and year-round sunshine.
State-of-the art convention space
The Palm Beach County Convention Center features 350,000 square feet of flexible, ADA-compliant, state-of-the-art meeting space, all in the center of downtown, and steps from the waterfront.
Unbeatable accommodations
170+ hotels offer nearly 20,000 local guest rooms, including the 400-room Hilton West Palm Beach, connected via walkway to the convention center.
Sports excitement
Sports enthusiasts will thrill in discovering the many high-profile events that happen here, including the newly launched high-tech golf competition, TGL presented by Sofi.
Diverse cultural offerings
More than 200 museums, theaters, and other cultural institutions provide plenty for attendees to explore on their own or in customized group outings.
Between the sessions
World class dining and food tours, wildlife interactions, memorable team-building activities, and much more. The Palm Beaches’ unique between-the-sessions experiences make it truly unforgettable.
Ready to start planning? Check our special meetings offers and contact our Sales and Services Team at [email protected] or 561-233-3062