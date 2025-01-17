Host Unforgettable Events at Greensboro’s Unique Venues

A great event goes beyond a state-of-the-art convention center. Unique off-site venues can transform a business meeting into an unforgettable experience, giving attendees something to talk about long after they return home. Here are some of Greensboro’s unique spots.

Cadillac Service Garage

The former Cadillac dealership, built in 1921, blends classic architecture with modern amenities, including a full bar and a fireplace. Its 13,000 square feet of gardens and a granite terrace courtyard are as impressive as the 224-seat showroom.

Barn Dinner Theatre

America’s oldest continuously operating dinner theatre, this 1964 gem offers a unique mix of entertainment and dining. Perfect for groups of 200+, it’s the last remaining venue from a chain of 27 theatres.

International Civil Rights Center & Museum

This iconic museum features versatile spaces like the Changing Gallery, ideal for standing events of up to 100, and the Citizen Square Patio for outdoor gatherings. The Main Lobby offers sweeping views of downtown Elm Street, while smaller meeting rooms and an auditorium for 180 guests round out the options. Add a guided tour to enhance your event.

Painted Plate at The Vineyard

The vineyard provides an elegant setting for up to 250 seated or 500 standing guests. The main event space can be customized to meet your needs.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

A hub for touring Broadway shows, concerts, and the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, the Tanger Center offers multiple indoor and outdoor event spaces, including the 8,000-square-foot limestone and glass lobby.

Heritage Hill

Party like it’s 1780. This restored post-Revolutionary War log home includes a 35-foot deck and a 14-foot gazebo. Host a seated dinner for 140 indoors, with outdoor options available in warmer weather.

Khalif Event Center

Choose from four banquet rooms and enjoy authentic Southern cuisine, including their famed shrimp and grits.

Boxcar + Arcade

Boxcar + Arcade will bring the fun to your next event. With its vintage arcade games, private event space, and patio, you can treat up to 300 guests to a fun-filled soiree.