An Open Letter to Events Industry From Los Angeles Tourism Head

Adam Burke, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, has shared an open letter with the events industry on how best to support the area’s wildfires recovery efforts — mainly by keeping your meetings and events in L.A., where hotels, suppliers and the convention center continue to operate safely.

While this past week has been heartbreaking for our community, the incredible outpouring of support from across the industry has been overwhelming and gives us the strength to rise above adversity. The situation remains dynamic and evolving, and we’re keeping a close eye on everything as weather conditions and fires evolve in real-time. Our focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of residents, visitors and first responders across our community.

As you know first-hand, our industry has demonstrated extraordinary resilience over the years, consistently supporting communities in a time of need. That has been on full display in our City of Angels over the past week, with the LA tourism community providing hotel accommodations, meals, and transportation to those in need, and raising over $250,000 for relief efforts to date.

We are also profoundly grateful to our group customers and the events community, who remain steadfast in their commitment to Los Angeles, recognizing that you can best support recovery efforts by keeping your meetings & events in LA. Our hotels, suppliers, and the Los Angeles Convention Center team continue to safely operate and expertly deliver your meeting needs. For the latest destination updates regarding the wildfires, including what’s open for business and how you can support relief efforts, please visit our information page at www.discoverlosangeles.com/info.

Your ongoing support has never been more important to the 540,000 Angelenos and over 1,000 local businesses who depend on tourism, meetings, and events for their livelihoods. What’s more, we are working to identify meaningful ways that groups can participate in volunteer opportunities on the ground in the coming weeks and months. As always, please reach out to our LA Tourism Sales & Services team as your dedicated resource.

Amidst the backdrop of these tragic circumstances, we will come together as a community to rebuild and move forward, laying the foundation for a resilient and vibrant future. Your ongoing support and partnership truly mean the world to us.