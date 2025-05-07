PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2025 member Amber Prothero, a musician, emcee, and a client executive for SongDivision, shares how her work has shown that event organizers can harness technology to create vital digital or hybrid events.

What role do you think digital or hybrid event formats play in the events industry?

Digital or hybrid events play an incredibly important role even after the pandemic. I still work with clients who have a clear need for digital or hybrid events. While I’m a huge advocate for in-person events — [because of] their energy, spontaneity, and ability to build strong connections — the value that digital and hybrid formats offer can’t be overlooked.

I think these formats provide flexibility and accessibility, enabling people to come together, share knowledge, and foster connections despite time-zone differences, logistical challenges, or tight turnaround times. They’re also an increasingly responsible choice, helping reduce the environmental impact of travel.

At SongDivision, we’ve seen firsthand how music can play a key role in bringing people together in virtual spaces. Whether it’s through interactive sessions or creative team activities, we aim to build meaningful experiences that transcend the screen. With the right approach, technology allows us to create virtual events that feel engaging, energizing, and memorable.

What do you like most about your job?

As a musician, emcee, and a client executive for SongDivision, I love creating unique and innovative experiences that connect with people from all walks of life. Music has an incredible universal appeal — it’s something that can instantly bring energy and joy to a room. I get to transform events using music, particularly through collaborative songwriting. When participants and I create a song together, they come alive in a way that’s unforgettable.

I take an organization’s content — the important knowledge they want to share — and turn it into catchy, memorable songs with participants. By the end of the event, they are singing or chanting those takeaways, retaining them in a fun and engaging way. Being able to use my skills as a musician and an emcee to create these moments is what makes this work so fulfilling. It’s not just about entertainment; it’s about connecting people, reinforcing important messages, and creating memories that last well beyond the event.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

Having co-hosted and emceed events like EMEC Luxembourg and MemberWise Excellence 2024, I’m excited to step onto even bigger stages — maybe hosting an event with 10,000 attendees or leading a showcase for SongDivision in another language. I love those moments that feel slightly terrifying but also incredibly rewarding, and I’m ready to lean into them. I think new challenges bring growth, resilience, and new stories to tell.

Alongside my role in events, I’m equally passionate about pursuing my music career as a pop/soul artist. With my first 10-track album set to release this year, I’d like to think that in five years I’ll have released one or two more. Touring those songs around the world, connecting with audiences, and sharing those moments that only live music can create is something I’m really excited about.

Giving back to the events industry is also a big goal of mine, especially through the PCMA community. I’ve seen how much PCMA has supported and shaped so many careers, and I’d love to play a part in that tradition — whether it’s mentoring others, sharing my experiences, or just being someone who helps lift others up.

And last but not least, I hope to keep spreading the joy we create at SongDivision. There’s something so special about seeing a team come together through music — those moments when people drop their guard, sing their hearts out, and walk away feeling lighter and more connected. I want to keep championing that impact and sharing the incredible things we do with as many people as possible.