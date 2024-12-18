People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Megan Conway

Travel Portland has named current chief strategy officer Megan Conway as the organization’s next president and CEO. She will begin her new role on Jan.1, succeeding Jeff Miller, who is retiring after nearly 19 years in the role. While Conway’s current period with Travel Portland began in 2010, she originally joined the organization in 2003 as a communications and public relations manager. Since that time, she has progressed up the leadership ranks at Travel Portland, working as vice president, communications and publications and then on the executive level as senior vice president, communications and regional strategy.

Leah Mueller

Visit Buffalo has promoted Leah Mueller, who has been managing and directing group sales for the organization since 2001, to vice president of sales and services, effective Jan. 1. She will succeed Mike Even, who is retiring at the end of the year after 30 years of service. In her new position, Mueller will oversee the sales team who works to attract meetings, conventions, and amateur athletic tournaments to Erie County.

Leonor Lopes Gil

Leonor Lopes Gil has joined bnetwork, an SaaS accommodation management company, as group managing director. Responsible for the company’s global operations, Lopes Gil will help bnetwork as the organization prepares for prominent events such as MWC Barcelona and the UN Ocean Conference in Nice. Lopes Gil brings a wealth of experience to her new position, previously working in senior executive positions at BPCE Group, the second-largest banking group in France, as well as serving on the Banque Populaire Méditerranée General Management Committee, overseeing business development and serving as general counsel.