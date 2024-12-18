Capitalize on Greensboro’s Vibrant Cultural Scene

Corporate events aren’t only about business; bonding and building relationships are just as important. Greensboro, North Carolina’s thriving cultural scene provides ample opportunity to mix and mingle beyond meetings.

Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

This epicenter for the arts features touring Broadway shows, concerts, the Guilford College Bryan Series, Greensboro Symphony Orchestra performances, and comedy acts. If you’re taking a bleisure trip, the Tanger Center also hosts family-friendly entertainment.

First Horizon Coliseum

Greensboro is home to one of the largest arenas in the U.S. The First Horizon Coliseum (formerly the Greensboro Coliseum), seats 22,000. It has hosted the best of the best including Paul McCartney, Garth Brooks, Elvis Presley, Drake, Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift. The Greensboro Complex also offers for smaller concerts and events.

Carolina Theatre

Recall the past at the historic Carolina Theatre that opened in 1927 to much fanfare as “The Showplace of the Carolinas”. You’ll find the Greensboro Ballet, community theatre, opera, classic movies, and more. Your group could even host a reception here.

Art everywhere all at once

Art aficionados will appreciate the art that’s everywhere. There are more than 150 public art and mural installations around town.

Then there’s the Weatherspoon Art Museum at UNC Greensboro. It’s free and open to the public. It is one of the largest collections of modern and contemporary art in the Southeast and highlights American art.

Another great option is the Greensboro Cultural Center, with several galleries, including the African American Atelier, Greenhill Center for North Carolina Art, and Guilford Native American Art Gallery and Gift Shop.

Barn Dinner Theatre

Attend a show at the Barn Dinner Theatre and you’ll know why it’s the oldest continuously operating dinner theatre in the U.S. It opened in 1964 and is the only remaining from the chain of 27 dinner theatres with the same name.