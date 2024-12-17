An Event Prof’s Neuroscience Bookshelf

Janet Sperstad, CMP Fellow, is Faculty Emerita at Madison College in Madison, Wisconsin, where, in 2002, she founded the first associate’s degree in meeting and event management in the U.S. Sperstad was inducted into the Events Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders in 2017 and was a pioneer in another area: incorporating the principles of mindfulness and neuroscience into the curricula of her classes on event management and into keynotes and workshops she presented around the globe. Sperstad, who earned an executive master’s degree from the NeuroLeadership Institute, was the first guest on Convene’s podcast when it launched in 2016, where she talked about mindfulness and meetings. “When I think of mindfulness and bringing it into our world of events and meetings, it’s about really creating space in the brain for deeper thinking, for driving deeper moments of meaning, for connections, and creating some white space in the brain.”

When we asked Sperstad to recommend a book for event professionals, she shared four classics. Each, she said, “changed my world and opened up neuroscience for me.” They include: