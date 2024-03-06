People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jason Ware

The International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE) has named Jason Ware as its vice president of events and experiences. In this role, Ware will be responsible for the overall planning and execution of all IAEE and subsidiary-related events, including fundraisers. He also will develop new marketplace opportunities for IAEE’s annual meeting and strengthen industry relationships in partnership with IAEE’s sales, marketing, and membership teams, as well as develop attendee acquisition strategies. Ware has nearly 30 years of experience and most recently worked as vice president of convention housing operations and contracting/sourcing for MCI USA.

Jerry Harper

Jerry Harper has been named director of the Phoenix Convention Center & Venues. Harper first joined the Phoenix Convention Center in 2009 and in 2012, he was promoted to deputy director of sales and marketing. Most recently, he served as acting director following a vacancy in the role in spring 2023.

Christian Petersen

Visit Dana Point has appointed Christian Petersen as director of business development. Petersen has nearly two decades of experience as a tourism, marketing, and sales leader. In this role, he will oversee Visit Dana Point’s travel trade operations while continuing to grow destination awareness.

Jennifer Ramsey, Antonia Sochor, and Leah Spain

Talley has appointed three new team members. Jennifer Ramsey has joined Talley as a meeting planner. She has more than 15 years of experience working in hospitality, with 12 years dedicated to event management.

Antonia Sochor has joined the team as the clinical education specialist for the Association for Vascular Access (AVA). She started her 24-year medical career in the U.S. Navy before becoming a Registered Nurse in 2007 and obtaining a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 2016.

Leah N. Spain, CMP, has joined Talley as a senior meeting manager. Spain has extensive experience working in event logistics, client management, and strategic planning.

Randy Morales

Randy Morales has been named the new general manager of food and beverage operations at the Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) in conjunction with Sodexo Live!. Morales has spent two decades working in the hospitality industry and spent 15 years with Hillstone Restaurant Group. In 2022, he joined Sodexo Live! as a beverage consultant for the opening of the Rum Room at MBCC.

Limor Cunia

Limor Cunia, vice president of clients and operations at Kenes Group, has been elected as council member at the International Association of Professional Conference Organizers (IAPCO) General Assembly. Cunia has more than 20 years of experience working in the meetings industry and will use her extensive knowledge to contribute to IAPCO’s council.