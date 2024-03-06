News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
Work Stress Is Inevitable. Here’s How to Create a Calm Space in Your Office.
It’s rare to find a moment of calm in a chronically fast-paced work environment. Anxious thoughts set off a chain of stress reactions in the body, so it is natural to feel depleted, both mentally and physically, after a long workweek. While many circumstances are beyond our control, Fast Company offers a few ways — including breathing techniques and aromatherapy — to train your body to relax.
The Permanently Imperfect Reality of Hybrid Work
Hybrid work ticks many boxes — but it’ll never be a one-size-fits-all solution for every worker and company. While more workers and companies are becoming accustomed to hybrid working, some consistent issues have emerged in these nascent setups. Some of them, suggests BBC, may merely be teething problems, while others appear to be perhaps more systemic — and threaten to become endemic.
The Art of Networking: How to Thrive at Conferences, Shows, and Trade Missions
Have we lost the art of networking? James McKenzie, former vice president for business at the Institute of Physics, writes in Physics World why it’s important to get out there and meet people face to face — and how to perfect your personal elevator pitch.
Are You Being Emotionally Manipulated at Work?
High emotional intelligence can be a double-edged sword, making you a compassionate leader and a vulnerable target for manipulation. Harvard Business Review offers five strategies to protect yourself, from trusting your gut to practicing emotional detachment.