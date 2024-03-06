This year, PCMA’s 20 in Their Twenties program honors exceptional young leaders in the business events industry. Class of 2024 member Cierra Belin, Client Operations Manager at Blavity Inc, shares her thoughts about why it is important for managers to trust the ideas coming from younger employees.

If you could transform the industry with the snap of your fingers, what would be the one thing you’d change for good?

I would make sure that the industry was a safe space for new and innovative ideas. It is important that managers trust their younger counterparts with our ideas on how to shake up the industry for the better.

What made you choose the events industry as a career?

I was a Public Relations major at university and while I enjoyed learning how to promote various clients and products, I found that I was more interested in learning about events. While all my classmates were doing PR internships, I did internships in meeting and conference planning. An internship at the National Association of Broadcasters during my senior year solidified my decision to work in the events industry. After graduation, I began working as an operations coordinator for a trade-show company called Emerald Expositions.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I see myself working on special events full time in a director position and spending time to fully understand either the brand or my client in order to create the perfect event.