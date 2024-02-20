People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Melissa McClure

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has promoted Melissa McClure to senior global tourism sales manager. In her new role, McClure will drive the development of sales and marketing strategies across European markets. In her new role, McClure’s scope will cover 14 countries. She joined PHLCVB in 2021 and previously served as global tourism sales manager.

Sheretha Bell

Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau (ACVB) has promoted Sheretha Bell to the role of senior vice president, marketing and strategy. In her new role, Bell will spearhead the strategic development and execution of ACVB’s marketing efforts. She will oversee audience engagement, creative partnerships, creative direction, and brand leadership. She, who has been with ACVB for nearly 24 years, most recently served as vice president, brand.

Braeden Beckstrand

Braeden Beckstrand has been named national sales manager of Visit Salt Lake (VSL). In this role, he will pursue meetings with 200–2,000 attendees from organizations based in Arizona, New Mexico, and the upper Midwest. Beckstrand previously spent six years working as Hotel Monaco’s group sales manager, primarily handling corporate, sports, and traveling entertainment markets.