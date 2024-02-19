Big Things are Happening in Phoenix

Have you experienced Phoenix lately? With an enviable track record as the host of high-profile mega events, Arizona’s sunny capital city is now firmly established as a premier destination for meetings and gatherings of all sizes.

Here’s a look at why you should consider Greater Phoenix for your next large-scale event:

The biggest names in sports compete here Dubbed “Championship Valley” by the Phoenix Business Journal, Greater Phoenix has recently hosted some of sports’ most exciting competitions, including 2023’s Super Bowl at State Farm Stadium (home of the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals). This April, the same venue will hold the 2024 NCAA Final Four. The Footprint Center, home to the Phoenix Suns, has undergone dramatic expansion and renovation since 2020—and is right in the heart of the city. The venue will be the site of the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game this July. And of course Phoenix has always been one of the great golf towns—so it’s fitting that the 2024 Golf Course Superintendents Association of America’s annual convention was held here, welcoming some 11,000 attendees.

Expertise and infrastructure Event planners can be assured that the local pros that help those mega events go off without a hitch are ready to do the same for their grand-scale trade shows and conventions. What’s more, the city has made $5 billion worth of enhancements to the walkable downtown corridor connecting conference hotels, restaurants, cultural landmarks and the stunning Phoenix Convention Center. And investments at Sky Harbor International Airport —as well as in the Valley Metro Rail and Sky Train that conveniently links it to downtown—keep it consistently ranked among America’s top 5 airports.

Accommodations abound Greater Phoenix has seen more than $600 million in hotel and resort investment just since 2020— which means ample, accessible, and luxurious space. The new, cutting-edge hotels bring the details and scale needed to serve the largest events; the elegant, 141-room Global Ambassador, which opened in fall 2023, is just one shining example.

To start planning your large-scale event in Phoenix, contact us at visitphoenix.com/meetings