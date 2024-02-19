More than just Meetings: Why Oklahoma City is the Place to Be

A convenient location (within a 3-hour flight of most US cities); a state-of-the-art convention center; and plentiful, luxurious accommodations within walking distance of downtown all make Oklahoma City a top choice for meetings and events. But potential attendees will also be interested to know what’s in store for their free time.

Recent years have seen a boom in OKC’s local economy, bringing with it a whole range of new enticements, from outdoor excursions to a thriving dining and nightlife scene. Here’s a taste of what your attendees will find:

The great outdoors, right outside

Whether they want to spread out for a picnic or find a pickup softball game, Scissortail Park — located right in downtown OKC — is the spot. And with its newly completed lower section, the 70-acre park offers even more urban wide-open spaces. Plant lovers can wander the Myriad Botanical Gardens and newly renovated Crystal Bridge Conservatory, where special events from yoga classes to holiday festivals are happening year-round. For sports-adventure enthusiasts looking for white water rafting, kayaking, ziplining and more, RIVERSPORT (where an expansion of the Oklahoma Trailhead and Bike Park is set to be complete this Spring) is a must.

So much culture to explore

American history buffs will want to visit the First Americans Museum. Opened in 2021, the museum showcases the culture, art, and stories of 39 distinct indigenous nations that reside in Oklahoma today. They can also take in the architecture and history of the Blessed Stanley Rother Shrine and Museum, or browse the portrait collection at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art. And of course it wouldn’t be a visit to the Modern Frontier without a trip to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

The day doesn’t end at sunset

In the evenings, your guests might want to linger over an unforgettable meal, such as at the newly opened Ramsay’s Kitchen. They can explore the vibrant restaurant scene by favorite cuisine, but remind them: OKC has some of the best BBQ in the country. Afterwards, your group might try line-dancing or catch live music in Bricktown, or explore any one of OKC’s lively nightlife districts.

Visit us to learn more about what OKC has to offer for your next meeting.