What’s New Under the Sun When it Comes to Meetings?

There’s already plenty to recommend Greater Fort Lauderdale—with its vast range of accommodations, unforgettable outdoor setting by the Intracoastal Waterway and nearby Everglades, not to mention its 24 miles of gorgeous beaches—for your meetings and events. But with a stunning expansion in the works for the Greater Fort Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center, it’s only getting better. Here’s a look at what you can expect.

