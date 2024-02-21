News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

7 Common Mistakes We Make When Working From Home

Since many of us have spent the past few years in either a fully remote or hybrid work schedule, we understand the benefits of working from home — not having to join the rush-hour commute, no office distractions, and tons of money saved on overpriced lunches. Remote work, though, can be challenging, too. In fact, once the novelty wears off, many remote workers often feel stretched, non-productive, or struggle to find a work-life balance. So, if you feel like you’ve lost your “mojo” and need motivation, Tom’s Guide outlines seven common mistakes we might be making as we continue working from home.