News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The Restorative Power of Small Habits
Over the last few years, there’s been a renewed focus on burnout, a serious physical and psychological condition that requires attention and care. But a narrow focus on burnout ignores another key part of well-being — the more subtle but equally important ongoing maintenance of one’s energy, especially through the daily challenges of leadership. Harvard Business Review identifies five key energy batteries: physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and social. Once you identify which batteries are depleting and why, you can implement mini-habits to help you recharge.
Why Employers Are Stingy With Job-Interview Feedback
Workers want to know how they did in conversations with hiring managers, but rarely get answers. It’s not always because employers don’t want to provide it. Time and bandwidth may be one part of the equation, at least at the application stage, a corporate recruiting professional tells BBC. Often, there are simply so many job candidates that a recruiter can’t give feedback to all of them.
How Do I Answer the Interview Question, ‘What’s Your Biggest Weakness?’
This kind of question, along with questions like “Where do you see yourself in five years” and “Tell me about yourself,” says Fast Company, are designed to determine how you will handle situations at work.
7 Common Mistakes We Make When Working From Home
Since many of us have spent the past few years in either a fully remote or hybrid work schedule, we understand the benefits of working from home — not having to join the rush-hour commute, no office distractions, and tons of money saved on overpriced lunches. Remote work, though, can be challenging, too. In fact, once the novelty wears off, many remote workers often feel stretched, non-productive, or struggle to find a work-life balance. So, if you feel like you’ve lost your “mojo” and need motivation, Tom’s Guide outlines seven common mistakes we might be making as we continue working from home.